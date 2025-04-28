Kamaz unveils new generation electric bus

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Kamaz has presented the new generation Kamaz-52222 electric bus at the ElectroTrans-2205 exhibition in Moscow, the Russian automaker said.

"The A5 electric bus of the new generation is the modern stylistic solution for the municipal transport, combining eco-friendliness and advanced technology. Compared to the previous Kamaz-6282 model, the battery capacity and the endurance were increased in the Kamaz-52222 electric bus.

The electric bus is provided with NMC battery having the capacity of 230 kWh. The compartment of the new electric bus is designed for 85 passengers and has 30 seats, the press service said.