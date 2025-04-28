Sber posts 9.7% rise in Q1 net profit under IFRS to over $5 bln

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Net profit of Sber under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) amounted to 436.1 bln rubles ($5.2 bln) in Q1 2025 compared to 397.4 bln in the same period last year, Russia’s largest lender reported. Growth totaled 9.7%.

"For the first quarter of 2025, net profit increased by 9.7% year-over-year, reaching 436.1 bln rubles. Return on equity stood at 24.4%," the report said.

Net interest income rose by 18.9% year-on-year to 832.4 bln rubles in Q1 2025 "on the back of increasing volume and profitability of working assets," Sber said. Net interest margin reached 6.11% in the reporting period, rising by 10 basis points year-to-date, "partly because of a one-time adjustment caused by changes in the methodology for calculating subsidies under government programs for individuals," according to the report. Net fee and commission income increased by 10.4% year-on-year to 203.2 bln rubles.

The group’s operating income before provisions gained 21.3% in Q1 year-on-year to 972.9 bln rubles "thanks to growth in net interest income and commission income," the bank said. Operating expenses rose by 15.2% to 262.1 bln rubles, "which reflects high operational efficiency and partly resulting from process optimization," the report said. Cost-to-income ratio decreased by 1.4 percentage points year-on-year to 26.9%.