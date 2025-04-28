Europe still depends on Russian gas, EU energy commissioner says

BERLIN, April 28. /TASS/. Europe remains dependent on Russian gas, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen said.

"It’s clear that we still depend on Russian gas," he told the Table.Media news outlet in an interview. Jorgensen claimed that "it’s unacceptable for political, moral and security reasons."

The EU commissioner said that he would soon present a step-by-step road map for Europe to abandon Russian gas.

However, Jorgensen stressed that Europe was also dependent on the US in terms of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies. "We need to admit that we currently depend on the United States in terms of LNG supplies," he said. Meanwhile, he expressed confidence that "there are opportunities for importing more gas from the US."

In May 2022, the European Union launched the REPowerEU program to end Europe’s dependence on Russian gas by 2027.