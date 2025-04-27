No offers on sanction lifting from US — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Moscow has received no offers from Washington concerning sanction lifting, although the United States is obviously interested in doing business together, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with CBS.

"No. How can we offer something? In a situation when... Well, the United States clearly tells us that they are interested in doing business together," he said when asked whether there have been any offers on sanction lifting from the United States.

"It is up to them to decide," he added.

According to the top Russian diplomat, Russia has never turned down business proposals "provided they are based on the equal opportunities and the treatment of each other and lead to a balance of interest."

"Specific proposals which are being mentioned in the media, I cannot comment upon. This is not serious. We are not acting like the people in Kiev who talk to the world through the media, including talking to presidents of great countries," he said. "You quoted my statement and you quoted it right. That's my position.".