Retailer X5’s revenues up by 20.7% year-on-year in 1Q to $13 bln

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Revenues of X5 Group, which manages the Pyaterochka, Perekrestok and Chizhik retailer chains, increased by 20.7% year-on-year in the first quarter to 1.07 trillion rubles ($13 bln), the company said in a statement.

Revenues of retails chains (excluding digital sales) increased by 18.7% and amounted to 992.061 billion rubles ($12 bln).

In particular, net revenue of Pyaterochka stores increased by 17.4% year-on-year to 805.825 billion rubles ($9.7 bln). Net revenue of Perekrestok stores went up by 10.2% year-on-year to 132.9 billion rubles ($1.6 bln), net revenue of Chizhik discounters soared by 97.2% year-on-year to 90.006 billion rubles ($1.09 bln).

Sales of the group’s digital businesses increased by 52.3% to 70.826 billion rubles ($860 mln).

Like-for-like (LfL) sales of X5 stores increased by 14.6% in the first quarter. The average bill for January-March increased by 9.6%, and customer traffic by 4.6%.

In the first quarter, X5 Group opened 521 stores.

As of March 31, 2025, the number of stores under the group's management reached 27,536 including 23,363 Pyaterochka, 984 Perekrestok and 2,471 Chizhik stores. X5's retail space at the end of March amounted to 11.238 million square meters, which is 8.7% more than the figure at the end of March 2024.