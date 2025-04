MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Gold futures grew above $3,300 per Troy ounce on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) and set a new record, according to market data.

Gold prices gained 1.81% to $3,302.7 per Troy ounce. They accelerated later to $3,304.8 per Troy ounce, up 1.87%.

Brent oil futures lost 0.56% to $64.49 per barrel on the London-based ICE at the same time.