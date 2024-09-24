Russia’s steel production down by 11.5% in August to 5.8 mln tons — WSA

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Steel production in Russia fell by 11.5% year-on-year in August to 5.8 mln tons, the World Steel Association (WSA) reported. In January-August of 2024, steel production in the country decreased by 4.9% to 48.5 million tons.

According to the association's report, China produced 77.9 mln tons in August, down 10.4% in annual terms, India’s output totaled 12.3 mln tons (up by 2.6%).

Steel production in Japan in the reporting period fell by 3.9%, to 6.9 mln tons, in the USA steel production grew by 0.7% to 7 mln tons.

In August, steel production by Russia, Ukraine, and other CIS countries amounted to 7 mln tons, which is 8.7% less than a year earlier. In January-August 2024, these countries produced 58.1 mln tons of steel (-1.8% year-on-year).

Countries of Asia and Oceania produced 107.1 mln tons in August, reducing output by 8%. EU countries produced 9.1 mln tons of steel, which is 2.2% up year-on-year.

Steel production by North American countries in August fell by 3.8%, to 9 mln tons. Steel production by South American countries for the reporting period amounted to 3.6 mln tons (+0.8%). Middle East countries produced 3.4 mln tons of steel, reducing output by 3.2% compared to August 2023.

Overall, global steel production in August 2024 amounted to 144.8 mln tons, which is 6.5% less than a year earlier, according to the association's report.