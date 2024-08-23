Gas reserves in European UGS exceed 90.5%

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Gas reserves in European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities have exceeded 90.5%. Gas pumping into European UGS facilities amounted to 297 mln cubic meters on August 21, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). Meanwhile withdrawal equaled 13 mln cubic meters.

European UGS facilities are currently 90.54% full (7.93 percentage points higher than the average as of this date in the past five years), with 99.72 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them.

Total LNG supplies from terminals to Europe’s gas transport system in July hit the lowest level since November 2021, with the trend of their decline persisting in August. Facilities for regasification of liquefied gas and its further pumping into Europe’s pipelines are loaded by 3% of their capacity now. The gas purchase price averaged $366 per 1,000 cubic meters in Europe in July and it has risen to $434 in August.