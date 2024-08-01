{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
World oil reserves currently below five-year levels — Novak

The official emphasized that the situation in the world oil markets remained stable

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. World oil reserves are now below the five-year average, while global oil demand will grow by 2.2 mln barrels per day this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said after a meeting of the OPEC+ monitoring committee.

"The situation in the world oil markets remains stable. Demand growth is expected to be at the level of 2.2 mln barrels per day by the end of 2024. It was noted at the meeting that oil reserves are below the five-year average," Novak was quoted as saying in a statement by the Russian government.

He also noted that OPEC+ countries today reaffirmed the decisions taken at the June 2 ministerial meeting on the effect of general oil production restrictions until the end of 2025.

At the same time, according to Novak, the current range of oil prices from $80 to $85 per barrel is comfortable for Russia and the budget and it is an acceptable level for the market. "I believe that this is a normal price, which today is within the range of $80 - 85. It is comfortable for Russia and for our budget. Previously, we assumed that the price would fluctuate within $80-85 per barrel, now this has been confirmed," he said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

He also noted that OPEC+ countries confirmed on Thursday existing agreements on oil production quotas for this year and next year after a meeting of the monitoring committee. According to them, an increase in oil production within OPEC+ is possible from the Q4.

Following a meeting of the alliance's Ministerial Monitoring Committee, OPEC+ countries confirmed that they may suspend or cancel the gradual restoration of voluntary oil production cuts from October 2024, depending on market conditions. This follows from the final communique published on the OPEC website.

Starting in October 2024, eight OPEC+ countries, including Russia and Saudi Arabia, plan to gradually begin restoring oil production. Starting in the Q1 of 2024, these countries voluntarily reduce production by 2.2 mln barrels per day.

Tags
Alexander Novak
Russian stock market indices mixed on Thursday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.24% to 2,935.69 points, the RTS Index added 0.14% to 1,078.07 points
Russia views Indonesia as a key partner in Asia-Pacific, defense chief says
Andrey Belousov held talks with his Indonesian counterpart, President-elect Prabowo Subianto
US pauses $95mln in aid program for Georgia — Blinken
According to the US Secretary of State, Georgian officials’ actions and statements "are incompatible with membership norms in the EU and NATO"
Zelensky may consider peace talks because of domestic pressure — ex-ambassador
According to Tony Brenton, the basis for the talks on Ukraine could be "a peace treaty, which everyone says was all moments is very nearly agreed back in 2022"
Ukraine takes delivery of six F-16s from Netherlands — report
According to The Times, Kiev will soon take another delivery of these fighter jets, this time from Denmark
Israeli Air Force ready to strike any time, nowhere is too far — commanding officer
Major General Tomer Bar mentioned the Israeli airstrike on Beirut that killed senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr
US, UK, France directly involved in Ukrainian conflict — Iranian envoy to UN
According to Iran’s permanent representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani, Tehran "has repeatedly made it clear that it has consistently taken an impartial stance since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, and this principled position remains unchanged"
Court extends detention of French national in violation of Russian foreign agents law
"The court has decreed to satisfy the investigation’s appeal to extend Laurent Vinatier’s detention until September 5," the judge said
Appearance of Chinese ships off Alaska heralds new stage of rivalry with US — expert
Colin Flint also points out that China - both to protect its near waters and to extend influence in distant waters - over the past decade has developed strong economic and diplomatic relations with Pacific island nations
Fox News reports Gershkovich to return to US on Thursday as part of prisoner swap
A TASS reporter verified that the US Federal Bureau of Prisons removed data about Russian nationals Alexander Vinnik, Vladislav Klyushin, Vadim Konoschenko and Maxim Marchenko from its electronic database, which normally contains their whereabouts
Iranian military adviser Milad Bidi killed in Israeli air strike on Beirut — TV
According to the news agency, he lived next door to a Hezbollah military commander
West disrupts coordination of UNSC statement on Central Asian security — Russian MFA
The Russian diplomats pointed out that the West's refusal to "recognize the realities on the ground" is a clear manifestation of "double standards," commitment and the desire to preserve the NATO-centric security system in Eurasia
Hamas chief to be buried in Doha on August 2, movement confirms
Trump closes gap on Harris in latest poll, two are neck and neck
The poll, which took place online on July 26-28, involved about 1,000 adult Americans
Russian diplomat slams YouTube for censoring dissenting voices on Washington's orders
According to Andrey Nastasyin, tech giants from California’s Silicon Valley "act on orders from US special services to promote the ideology of the current White House administration"
Russian snipers thwart Ukrainian troop rotation in south Donetsk area
The distance to the enemy equaled almost 1.5 km
IOC should ‘cease to exist’ if it cannot keep politics out of Olympics — lawmaker
Speaking about Russia’s neutral-status participants at the 2024 Olympics in France, Valentina Matviyenko said she never criticized anyone as "everyone has the right to make a choice, but keeping your dignity is what matters most"
Top Russian senator says no way new territories going back to Ukraine
"Let it be known to everybody that there can be no territorial concessions as regards the four new regions, not a chance," Valentina Matviyenko noted
Eleven Ukrainian drones destroyed over Kursk Region in past day — Acting Governor
Three cars were damaged in the town of Sudzha
Kiev stopping Russian oil flow to Hungary fits EU’s sanctions strategy — source
The source stressed that the oil blockade coincided "with the severe crisis in relations between Brussels and Budapest after Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s visits to Kiev, Moscow and Beijing"
Kiev has no will for peace — Russian MFA about prospects for negotiations
Earlier, Adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president's office Mikhail Podolyak, said that Kiev was ready for talks with Moscow, but on conditions based on "the concept of international law"
Russian company announces bonus of about $170,000 for first F-16 jet shot down in Ukraine
The company earlier announced cash prizes for destruction of West-supplied tanks in Ukraine
Olympic opening ceremony testifies to decay of Western elites — Poland’s Kaczynski
The leader of Poland's Law and Justice party said this trend "threatens the future of the Christian civilization, which most is the most human-friendly one in the history of the world"
Most mercenaries in Ukraine come from former Soviet republics — underground resistance
More information about mercenaries comes from regional centers
UK’s relations with Russia 'as bad as can get' — ex-ambassador
"But we still keep the embassies open because you need some channel of communication," Tony Brenton said
Ukraine loses first-line fortifications near Slavyansk, Kramatorsk — Russian officer
Apty Alaudinov stressed that Russian forces "can go a number of different ways in maneuvering to block the enemy"
Hamas chief assassinated with US approval, says Iran’s envoy to UN
"The responsibility of the United States, as the strategic ally and main supporter of the Israeli regime in the region, cannot be overlooked in this horrific crime," Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani stressed
EC refused to hold urgent consultations on oil supplies blocking by Ukraine
Spokesman of the Commission Balazs Ujvari reminded that Hungary and Slovakia should drop Russian exports step by step
Russian Interior Ministry investigates fraud in supplies to armed forces, detains suspects
Voentorg’s chief executive and another person were detained
Most Ukrainian drones fail to reach targets due to poor training of operators — expert
At the same time, according to the instructor, the use of FPV drones by the enemy is widespread
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 143 areas over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 710 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a German-made Leopard tank in its area of responsibility over the past day
UFC’s Barroso puts fighting skills to use training Russian soldiers in special op zone
Francimar Barroso noted that "everybody is talking about Russia’s international isolation, but it is not true"
Erdogan urges global community to stop Israel until it is too late
The Turkish president emphasized that he would not be intimidated by any threats from "computer clowns"
Blinken says US not involved in Hamas chief’s assassination
"It's vitally important to hopefully put things on a better path for more enduring peace and more enduring security, so that focus remains," the top diplomat said
Colombian mercenaries fighting on Ukraine's side attack servicemen — correspondent
The reporter pointed out that the footage of Colombian mercenaries storming Ukrainian trenches was found by Russian servicemen in one of the eliminated mercenaries' phones
Russian Navy wraps up exercises of its fleets
According to the ministry, the exercises involved about 300 surface ships and boats, submarines and support vessels, up to 50 aircraft, more than 200 units of military and special equipment, as well as more than 20,000 servicemen and civilian personnel of units and formations
Moscow hopes Kiev took into account statements made by Vatican’s Cardinal Parolin
Statements made by Parolin, Maria Zakharova continued, "generally go in line with the Vatican's assumed policy of mediation"
Lavrov tells his Malian counterpart Russia to help improve country’s combat capabilities
In addition, the top diplomats discussed topical issues of further development of traditionally friendly relations between Russia and Mali, including prospects for strengthening cooperation in political, trade, economic, humanitarian and other spheres
Zelensky blew his chance to make peace with Russia — opposition leader
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, Zelensky is using his old strategy in foreign policy: "feigning agreement on everything, but doing nothing"
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Ukraine's Russian energy blockade to fuel calls for peace from Europe
"A financially weakened Europe can not continue providing Ukraine with extensive aid and the more Russian energy resources are blocked by Ukraine, the less help it will get from Europe," Viktor Medvedchuk noted
Iran-Russia gas deal becomes the most important bilateral agreement — expert
The West and the United States are absolutely against the creation of a transit energy corridor in Iran, Iranian political Ruhollah Modabber said
Top Israeli diplomat reveals only way to prevent war in Lebanon
Israel Katz stated that "on July 30, Israel eliminated a senior Hezbolalh commander in Beirut for killing numerous Israeli nationals"
Defense minister congratulates military units with Yevgenovka liberation
The regiment also fought neo-Nazis in Berdychi, Orlovka, Semenovka and Novoalexandrovka
Ukraine lost more than 60,000 troops in July, Russian Defense Ministry data show
The enemy’s daily losses average about 2,000 people
Russia’s Belousov warned US’ Austin about potential uncontrollable escalation — diplomat
The Russian Defense Minister and the US Secretary of Defense had a phone call on July 12
Western anti-Russia sanctions not as effective as expected — ex-ambassador to Russia
"We have heard complaints from Russians about the way they have been implemented, unsurprisingly," Tony Brenton noted
Over 100 Russian athletes opt to change their sports citizenship — sports official
"As many as 55 Olympians have changed their sports citizenship and this figure exceeds 100 if we include non-Olympic sports," Russian Deputy Sports Minister Alexey Morozov said
Losing two villages in DPR heavy blow for Ukrainian army — NYT
On July 14, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Urozhainoye in the area south of Donetsk
Russia sees no basis for strategic stability dialogue with US — diplomat
Maria Zakharova also pointed to statements by Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance Mallory Stewart, who had said that Russia linked the resumption of arms control dialogue with the need for the US to end its support for the Kiev regime
Press review: West sees window for Ukraine negotiations and Israel hits back at Hezbollah
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 31st
UK, US, France block UNSC statement condemning assassination of Hamas leader — diplomat
Amir Saeid said that Israel cannot be allowed to escape accountability and consequences
Ukrainian authorities can be talked to but not trusted — Kremlin
"We hear inarticulate speculations about the possibility of negotiations, but no specifics follow," Dmitry Peskov said
Israel hears threats from everywhere after Beirut strike, will respond to any attack — PM
Benjamin Netanyahu highly praised the Israeli service members for eliminating Fuad Shukr, a key commander of Hezbollah’s militant group, in the Lebanese capital and warned that other adversaries of his country may face a similar plight
Shift to settlements in national currencies cannot be stopped — Lavrov
The future of the international currency financial system, including the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, remains to be seen, Russian Foreign Minister said
Global conflict looms as Iran prepares to respond to Hamas leader's killing — expert
The most extreme scenario is Iran retaliates heavily, Israel goes to war with Iran, drags the US into it, China and Russia into the war, and of course, World War III begins," Roostum Vansu opined
Russian troops wipe out three US-made Patriot missile launchers in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup South repelled a Ukrainian army counterattack and inflicted roughly 570 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day
Israel eliminates Hamas chief’s 12 family members in Gaza — Iranian envoy to Russia
The diplomat stressed that "the Israeli regime, during the nine months of its aggression in Gaza, has failed, and, having eliminated over 40,000 innocent Palestinians, including women and children, could not crush the will and resistance of the people of Gaza"
Russian flag shown during Olympic swimming broadcast
Russia’s Yevgenia Chikunova holds the women's world 200-meter backstroke record, which she set at the Russian Championship in April 2023, covering the distance in 2:17.55
Khamenei orders direct strike on Israel, NYT says
According to the newspaper, the order was issued Wednesday morning
Sky Warrior center creates multi-frequency anti-FPV drone jammer
According to he center’s chief, enemy drones are disabled and crash 300-400 meters away from the jamming equipment
F-16s will not become Ukrainian military’s 'magic pill' — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov specified that rewards to Russian servicemen for the destruction of F-16s "have already been offered"
Armenia tries to change its orientation without taking risks into account, expert says
It is reported that in 2008 Russia clearly articulated a policy of opposing the strategic penetration of the West into the areas that comprised the Soviet Union
Iranian envoy accuses US of providing Israel with intelligence for killing Hamas leader
According to Amir Saeid Iravani, the assassination of the Ismail Haniyeh could not have happened without Washington's assistance
Russia's top senator announces progress on BRICS digital payment system
Amid endless sanctions and Russia’s disconnection from SWIFT, the Bank of Russia has developed its own payment system, which many countries have already joined, Valentina Matviyenko noted
Roots of Ukrainian conflict in attempts to turn it in anti-Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Kiev was forced to make a choice between the West and Russia, juxtaposing the two, "which is inherently wrong"
Croatia informed EC about readiness to supply oil to Hungary, Slovakia
"The operator of the Adriatic oil pipeline (JANAF) is ready as a company to hold negotiations with [Hungarian energy holding] MOL on issues of logistics and provision of energy security in changed conditions," Croatia's PM Andrej Plenkovic said
Putin, Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto meet in Kremlin
The talks with a limited circle of delegates are taking place in the Green Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace
Ukraine’s top brass reports intense fighting in Pokrovsk area in DPR
Defense circles told TASS in late June that Russian troops had gained a strategic frontier near railways after liberating the settlement of Progress in the Pokrovsk direction and maximally restrained the Ukrainian army’s logistics
UN Security Council set for emergency session on July 31 after Haniyeh’s assassination
"Following a request from Iran that was supported by China, Algeria and Russia, and serving as the rotating chair in the UNSC, we scheduled an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the assassination in Tehran of Hamas Political Bureau Head Ismail Haniyeh for 23:00 Moscow time on July 31," Dmitry Polyansky said
Russia open to dialogue with US, but only on equal terms — top senator
Valentina Matviyenko emphasized that Russia seeks only an equal conversation "that will contribute to the united and indivisible security of each state and, in general, to the stability of the world"
Kremlin saw no official statements on F-16 jets deliveries to Ukraine — spokesman
On Wednesday, the Times newspaper reported, citing an unnamed source, that Ukraine had received six F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands
Attempt to destabilize Venezuela fails — lawmaker
The lawmaker said that "the National Electoral Council will release the final bulletin very soon and that all results [of the election] will be published."
Moscow cautions Germany any military plants in Ukraine to be Russia’s legitimate targets
The German military factory in Ukraine is estimated at 100 million euros, Andrey Nastasyin said
Israel to get ‘a slap in the face’ for assassinating Haniyeh — Iran's army commander
"It will be the retribution for the crime it has committed," Lieutenant-General Sayyed Abdolrahim Mousavi said
Trump assassination attempt strongly surprised Putin, says Kremlin spokesman
"Putin was much surprised, because, the level that should be provided for the protection of participants in the political struggle during elections, especially in a country like the United States, nowadays it should minimize such dangers and threats," Dmitry Peskov noted
Ukrainian politician says US wants to replace Zelensky with Budanov
Viktor Medvedchuk said Budanov's statements that Kiev plotted an assassination attempt on the Russian president are part of a bigger game that the intelligence chief is playing in the hope of removing Zelensky
Russia, US exchange 26 prisoners at Ankara airport — Turkey’s NTV channel
It was noted that two planes arrived from Russia for the swap
Russian border guards leave Yerevan's Zvartnots airport after 32 years of service
Head of the Armenian branch of the Russian Federal Security Service’s Border Service Roman Golubitsky said that the border guards had honorably done the duty they were tasked with
Biden feels sense of urgency to settle Ukraine issue before term ends — ex-British envoy
"There are pressures in the United States as well in the direction of fast-moving toward talks," Tony Brenton maintained
Public order returns to Venezuela after attempted coup
According to the country’s prosecutor general, 1,062 people were taken into custody after attacks on offices of the National Electoral Council, setting fire to cars and other terrorist acts
Ukraine would have remained whole if Kiev had listened to Moscow — Foreign Ministry
"Zelensky traded a unique, truly advantageous position for the West's promise to make him Russia’s conqueror," Maria Zakharova said
Ukraine gets first F-16 fighter jets from NATO members — Bloomberg
According to the news agency, "the number of jets is small"
US sends 12 warships to Middle East amid tensions in region — newspaper
On July 30, Israeli warplanes fired four missiles at the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiya, which serves as a Hezbollah stronghold
Russian troops practice receiving munitions in tactical nuclear weapon drills — top brass
The ministry noted that the Aerospace Forces personnel involved in the drills would train to load aircraft with special warheads and make sorties to designated patrol areas
Ukrainian president signed law authorizing foreign debt repayment freeze
Speakers state the threat of the default that can be announced by Ukraine since May 2024
‘Zelensky Project’ to wreck western politicians — Ukrainian opposition politician
Everyone who backs Zelensky has big problems with approval ratings in their countries, Viktor Medvedchuk noted
Ukrainian troops leave key heights in Kleshcheyevka area in DPR
The source said that the Ukrainian defense on this section of the frontline "gave in"
An-148 aircraf used in US-Russia prisoner swap leaves Kaliningrad
The Kaliningrad airport directorate refrained from commenting on the arrival of this plane, telling TASS that they can only comment on scheduled flights
Issue of Ukraine’s territories should be resolved by its people, says Zelensky
President claimed that question of territorial integrity cannot be resolved by one person
Russia sees killing of Hamas chief as attempt to draw Iran into confrontation — diplomat
Dmitry Polyansky noted that the attack took place while the Hamas leader was in Iran on an official invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian
Russia's top senator says Moscow ready for dialogue with Georgia
It is reported that the West is involved in interference with this process "using well-known scenarios, instruments"
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 12
Russia’s Strategic Missile Force annually receives advanced missile systems — top brass
R&D organizations are engaged in the work to provide scientific substantiation for the prospects of developing the Strategic Missile Force grouping and improving armament, military and special hardware, it said
China's army ready to crack down on separatism attempts at any time — top brass
The statement also said that "Chinese servicemen are ready to work with the armed forces of other countries to implement the concept of the community of shared destiny of mankind"
Situation in Middle East extremely dangerous — Russia’s ambassador to Israel
Anatoly Viktorov noted that Russia and many other states, primarily in the Middle East, were unanimous that "no country or political force in the region is interested in escalating the conflict and turning it into a regional war or a broader one"
Moscow to respond to Moldova’s decision to expel Russian diplomat — Foreign Ministry
Earlier in the day, the Foreign Ministry of Moldova declared an assistant to the military attache of the Russian diplomatic mission persona non grata
Press review: Hamas leader’s death heard round world and Russia dusts off nukes for drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 1st
Russia appreciates Indonesia’s efforts on Ukrainian settlement — Kremlin
Russia is open to the diplomatic way of settling, Dmitry Peskov said
Ukrainian politician says hawks in Kiev develop plans to take out Putin
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, the policy of terror now prevails in the world politics
Russia to raise issue of F-16 supplies to Ukraine in UNSC in August — mission
Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky noted that there was no urgency in such meeting, because information was received and verified every day
