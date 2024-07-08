Russian stocks up as Monday trading opens, yuan up against ruble

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up as Monday trading opened on the Moscow Exchange, while the yuan exchange rate against the ruble strengthens, according to trading data.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was up by 0.49% at 3,164.66 points, while the RTS was up by 0.49% at 1,131.15 points. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 3.4 kopecks at 12.007 rubles.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index was up by 0.31% at 3,159.18 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was also up by 0.31% at 1,129.19 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble rose by 1.2 kopecks as Monday trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.985 rubles.

On June 12, the US Treasury imposed sanctions against the Moscow Exchange and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. In this regard, the Moscow Exchange announced that from June 13 it would suspend trading in the dollar and euro. The Bank of Russia announced that citizens and companies could buy and sell dollars and euros despite sanctions. The regulator will use bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.