Trade turnover between certain regions of Armenia, Russia up 2.5-fold — envoy

BELGOROD, July 1. /TASS/. Trade turnover between certain regions of Armenia and Russia climbed 2.5-fold in two years due to agreements that have been reached, with the growth potential not depleted yet, Armenia’s Ambassador to Moscow Vagharshak Harutyunyan said at a meeting with representatives of the Armenian diaspora in Belgorod.

"Agreements between our regions and more than 70 Russian regions have been signed. <…> This has strengthened our ties with Russia’s regions at this [transregional] level. Trade turnover between certain regions grew 2-2.5-fold over the past two years, which is a solid result, and this is not the whole potential, it is not depleted," he said, adding that Armenia, in particular, plans to establish ties with the Belgorod Region.

All in all, Armenia and Russia have more than 200 agreements at the federal level in various areas that have been signed, including around 30 in the past two years, the diplomat added.