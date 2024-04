MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with the settlement in June fell below $86 per barrel at the London-based ICE for the first time since March 28, 2024, according to market data.

As of 10:02 a.m. Moscow time, the Brent price decreased by 1.15% to $85.96 per barrel.

As of 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, Brent oil futures accelerated its decline and reached $85.84 (-1.29%). Meanwhile, WTI oil futures with the settlement in June lost 0.99% and fell to $80.86 per barrel.