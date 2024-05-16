Russia, China to boost cooperation in healthcare — statement

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing will continue multifaceted cooperation in healthcare, President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Xi Jinping of China said in a joint statement on deepening the partnership between the two countries.

"[The parties agreed] to consistently promote multifaceted cooperation in the field of healthcare with a focus on areas such as disaster medicine, infectious diseases, oncology, nuclear medicine, ophthalmology, pharmacology, the health of women and children," the statement reads.

Russia and China also plan "to boost cooperation in preventing and combating infectious diseases, ensuring the sanitary protection of areas prone to cross-border spread of infections, and enhancing the mechanisms of early warning and response to biological threats."

According to the statement, the parties will pay special attention to healthcare cooperation in the two countries’ border areas.