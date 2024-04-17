Belarusian GDP up 4.1% in Q1 2024 — statistics

MINSK, April 17. /TASS/. GDP of Belarus increased by 4.1% in January-March 2024 year-on-year, the National Statistical Committee of the republic reported.

GDP growth rates rose in March, while in January-February GDP added 4%. According to projected parameters of the country’s development for this year, the authorities expect GDP growth by 3.8%.

Experts of the Eurasian Development Bank said earlier that in 2024 the Belarusian economy would grow faster than in the past ten years. The International Monetary Fund expects the republic’s GDP to grow by 2.4% by the end of the year, though previously it projected 1.6% growth. The World Bank has also upgraded its outlook on Belarusian economy for 2024 to 1.2% growth.