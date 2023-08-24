Oil, petroleum products, LNG exports from Russia to Africa up 2.6-fold in 2 years — Putin

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. Supplies of Russian oil, petroleum products and liquified natural gas (LNG) to Africa soared 2.6-fold over the past two years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said via videoconferencing at a meeting in the BRICS Plus/Outreach format.

"Over the past two years exports of Russian crude oil, petroleum products and liquified natural gas climbed 2.6-fold," he said.

Putin also noted Moscow's responsible approach on its commitments on export of energy resources, which is mainly focused on fast-developing markets.