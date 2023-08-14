Russia may boost honey exports by 1,500 metric tons in 2023 — lawmaker

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia currently ranks 39th in terms of honey exports globally but its exports may grow this year to 5,500 metric tons, First Deputy Chairman of the Committee of the Federation Council on Agricultural and Food Policy and Nature Management Sergey Mitin said at a press conference in TASS.

"About 100,000 bee-keepers in Russia are currently involved in apiculture. The greater portion of them is represented by private subsidiary farms or small formats. We are making about 60,000-65,000 metric tons of honey; exports are about 4,000 metric tons. It is expected to be 1,500 metric tons more this year. We [now] rank 39th in terms of honey exports," the lawmaker said.