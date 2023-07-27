Russia, Congo to sign document on construction of products pipeline at summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russia and the Republic of the Congo plan to sign a memorandum on construction of an oil products pipeline in the African country with a Russian company participating at the Russia-Africa summit, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said in an interview with TASS on the eve of the summit.

"A relevant memorandum is planned to be signed," he said.

The minister declined to specify when the construction of the pipeline would start though.

The second Russia-Africa summit is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28, with an economic and humanitarian forum being held concurrently. This time, same as in 2019 when the first such summit was held in Sochi, the motto is 'For Peace, Security, and Development'.