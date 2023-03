MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with the settlement in May 2023 lost more than 5% against the prior session closing and plunged below $74 per barrel for the first time since December 22, 2021.

Brent prices fell by 5.1% to $73.54 per barrel, according to ICE data.

WTI oil futures with delivery in May 2023 lost 5.2% to $67.77 per barrel at the same time.