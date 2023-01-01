Trade turnover between Russia and Japan up 10% in 11M 2022 – statistics

TOKYO, January 2. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Japan surged by 10% year-on-year over eleven months of 2022 to 2.365 trillion yen (about $18 bln at the current exchange rate), according to TASS estimates based on the trade statistics released by the Japan’s Ministry of Finance.

A global rise in energy prices has become the main growth driver for the trade turnover. As a result, Japan’s imports from Russia soared by 35% to 1.82 trillion yen (about $13.89 bln). Russia is one of main suppliers of liquefied natural gas to Japan and accounts for about 9% in total Japanese imports of this energy resource.

Exports to Russia fell by 30.7% to about 540 bln yen or approximately $4.14 bln at the current exchange rate.