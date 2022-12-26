Russia plans to raise oil exports to 260 mln tonnes by 2025 — Novak

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia plans to increase oil exports by 2025 to 260 mln tonnes and pipeline gas supplies to the eastern direction - to 48 bln cubic meters, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with TASS.

"As for oil, there likely will be an increase in exports to 260 mln tonnes by 2025, also taking into account the Asia-Pacific countries," he said.

"In terms of gas, the execution of projects such as the Power of Siberia and the Far Eastern route will increase gas supplies to the eastern direction to 48 bln cubic meters by 2025 and 88 bln cubic meters by 2030," Novak added.

He noted that Russian energy supplies cannot be replaced and that the world cannot exist without them. He added that Russia is the world's largest energy player, accounting for 20% of global gas exports, more than 20% of global oil exports and the third largest coal exporter.

According to the Federal Customs Service, Russia exported 229.9 mln tons of crude oil worth $110.1 bln at the end of 2021. In comparison, Russia delivered 238.6 mln tons of oil overseas in 2020.