Russia, India to complete task of bringing trade turnover to $30 bln ahead of schedule

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Moscow and New Delhi will complete the task of reaching trade turnover worth $30 bln set by the leaders of the two countries by 2025 ahead of schedule, by the end of this year, Russian ambassador to India Denis Alipov told a forum on Thursday.

"It is safe to say even now that we will cope with the task set by the leaders of our countries to bring trade turnover to $30 bln ahead of schedule. The task suggested reaching it in 2025, though we will complete it by the end of this year," the diplomat said.

So far, the task is being completed mainly through increasing Russian supplies of hydrocarbon crude, fertilizers and a number of farm products to India, he added.