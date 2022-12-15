Hainan to host tropical agricultural fair on December 15-18

HAIKOU /China/, December 15. /TASS/. The 2022 China International Tropical Agricultural Products Winter Trade Fair will be held from December 15 to 18 in Haikou, Hainan province, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

The fair will have a total exhibition area of 70,000 square meters and 10 pavilions featuring Hainan seafood, agricultural technologies and products, as well as regional goods.

More than 1,200 enterprises from 18 Chinese provinces will take part in the fair and present some 2,000 types of agricultural products.

Fruit, vegetables, cereals, seafood, tea, coffee, wines and agricultural equipment will be presented at the fair. Some 1,300 customers from 22 wholesale markets have confirmed they will attend the fair.

Delegations from Pakistan, Cambodia, Mongolia and Israel will also take part in the event.