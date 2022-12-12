Russia’s budget surplus reaches $8.87 bln in January-November 2022

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The surplus of Russia’s federal budget in January-November 2022, according to preliminary estimates, amounted to 557 bln rubles ($8.87 bln), the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

Thus, budget revenues for the reporting period amounted to about 24.8 trillion rubles ($393.9 bln), or 99% of the amount approved by the federal law on the budget for 2022-2024. Meanwhile, expenses reached 22.23 trillion rubles ($353.1 bln), or 102.2% of the planned volume.

Most of the revenue came from the Federal Tax Service, amounting to around 17.29 trillion rubles ($274.37 bln), or 103% of the forecast figures of federal budget revenues for 2022.