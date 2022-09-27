Kremlin voices concerns over reports of damage to Nord Stream lines

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin is extremely concerned about the information about the pressure drop and destruction on the lines of Nord Stream pipelines. This is very alarming news, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Yesterday there was information that came from both Gazprom and from the operating company. This is very alarming news. Indeed, it concerns the damage to the pipeline in the Danish economic zone and it is not yet clear what kind [of damage] it is. Indeed, the pressure dropped significantly," Peskov said.

"This is a completely unprecedented situation that requires urgent investigation. We are extremely concerned about this news," he added.

Earlier, Nord Stream AG announced that the harm that occurred on the same day simultaneously on three lines of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines was unprecedented, and it is not yet possible to estimate the recovery time frame.

Shortly before that, Nord Stream AG reported a pressure drop on both lines of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, the causes of the incident are being investigated. Earlier, a similar problem with a sharp drop in pressure occurred on another gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2.

The Tagesspiegel newspaper, citing its own sources, reported that an alleged sabotage could be the reason for the drop in pressure at the gas pipelines. In response, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action of Germany said that it had not yet established what caused the pressure drop at the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, and did not know where exactly the leak could have occurred. The Federal Network Agency, Germany’s state watchdog, announced through its representative that it did not see any aftereffects for the security of supplies as a result of pressure drops in the pipelines.