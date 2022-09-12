Russian budget for 2023-2025 should meet country’s priorities, challenges, Putin says

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia’s budget for the next three years should meet the country’s priorities and challenges, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on economic issues on Monday.

"We will focus on budget projections for 2023-2025 today. It is important, considering the fact that active work on the draft federal budget is underway, with its submission to the State Duma expected soon. Naturally, this basic document should fully meet both our priorities and the challenges we are facing," he said, adding that the current situation in the Russian economy and the outlook on its development would also be discussed at the meeting.