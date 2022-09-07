Moscow, Beijing agree price of gas supplies to China through Mongolia, says Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russia and China have agreed the main parameters of gas supplies to China via the new pipeline that may run through Mongolia, including the price of gas, President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday.

"As far as I understood, the economic operators have reached an agreement between each other. The general idea is that one of the routes may be laid through the territory of Mongolia. Mongolia is a friendly country, stable in the political sense," he said.

"As far as I know, <…> all main parameters of the transaction have been agreed in general. Even the price parameters have been agreed with the Chinese friends, which is usually not very simple," the president added.

Russia has no problems with sale of its energy resources, particularly considering the relationship with China, Putin said. "[China’s] demands are on the rise, whereas we have stable agreements, and relations at an unprecedentedly high level. The Power of Siberia is fully operational, and we are also exploring other routes, through the Primorye Region, maybe through Mongolia," he explained.

It was reported earlier that the construction of the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline might kick off in 2024, while the gas pipeline might become operational in 2027-2028.

Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Seventh Eastern Economic Forum is running from September 5 to September 8 in Vladivostok. TASS is the event’s general information partner and its official photohost agency. This year, the theme of the forum is: "On the Path to a Multipolar World.".