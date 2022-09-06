Port of Berdyansk unable to work at full capacity on grain export yet — administration

MELITOPOL, September 6. /TASS/. The port of Berdyansk, Zaporozhye Region, is currently unable to work for grain export at full capacity due to restriction imposed by Ukraine and EU member states, regional military-civilian administration head Yevgeny Balitsky told TASS Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, the port of Berdyansk cannot work at full capacity now, because there are sanctions [imposed] by Ukraine and EU member states, as well as naval laws regarding navigation in Bosporus," Balitsky said. "Right now, the port works mostly for export of scrap metal and ore; unfortunately, our contribution to grain is weak at the moment."

According to Balitsky, ships departing from Berdyansk will first and foremost deliver cargo to friendly states that have no restrictions imposed by the EU. The work in this field is already in progress he said.