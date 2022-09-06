Sibur can launch Amur Gas Chemical Plant in 2025-2026, CEO says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Sibur plans to launch the Amur Gas Chemical Plant (GCP) in 2025-2026 and will change processing technologies due to sanctions, CEO of the Russian petrochemical major Mikhail Karisalov said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"In 2025-2026. We expect that despite the current situation, we will be able to launch the plant with a certain reconfiguring of processing technologies in-situ, subject to sanctions of certain equipment licensors and vendors, and become a reliable partner to Gazprom in this geographic area as well," Karisalov said.

The plant was earlier scheduled to be launched in mid-2024.