Tengizchevroil to redirect 2.6 bln cubic meters of gas to country — Kazakhstan's President

NUR-SULTAN, August 18. /TASS/. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the decision of Tengizchevroil to redirect 2.6 bln cubic meters of natural gas to the country’s market, the presidential press service said on Thursday after the President’s meeting with Chevron CEO Michael Wirth.

"Key aspects of further interaction of Chevron with Kazakhstan and issues of implementation of a range of investment projects were discussed at the meeting. Partners in conversation exchanged opinions about the situation on the global energy market. The President welcomed the decision of Tengizchevroil to further redirect 2.6 bln cubic meters of gas to the domestic market," the press service said.

The parties also reviewed prospects of Chevron’s participation in implementation of investment projects in the petrochemical and gas chemical sphere and plans on further expansion of the Karachaganak field production capacity.

Tengizchevroil is the Kazakhstan-based joint venture, where Chevron holds the 50% share.