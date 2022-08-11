Online commerce in Russia up 1.5 times annually in H1 2022 — Association

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Online commerce in Russia soared by 1.5 times year-on-year in the first half of 2022 and amounted to 2.2 trillion rubles ($36.4 bln), the Association of Internet Commerce Companies said on Thursday.

"Total online commerce amounted to 2.3 trillion rubles ($38.1 bln) (the increase by 43% year-on-year) - this was the sum spent by Russians on Russian and foreign online platforms. The domestic market accounts for 2.2 trillion [rubles] from this amount, which is 50% more than in the like period of the last year," the Association said.

Top five positions in the rating of goods purchased online comprise electronics and household appliances (22% of the total online commerce volume), followed by furniture and home goods (17.7%), apparel and footwear (13.9%), foods (13.5%) and beauty and wellness products (7.5%).