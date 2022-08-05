Hainan to form tropical agriculture industry cluster in Sanya — media

HAIKOU /China/, August 5. /TASS/. Authorities in China's Hainan Province are planning to form a modern tropical agriculture industry system by 2025 in the Yazhouwan innovation zone, which is located in Sanya. This was reported by the Sanya Daily newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the advanced agrarian cluster will be located at one of the three innovation sites registered in Yazhouwan. It has been established to introduce the latest technology and best practices for agricultural development. According to the official plan, more than 100 high-tech enterprises will be registered there in three years, making the most of the specifics and advantages of southern latitudes during the production of food products. Some of these companies will carry out activities in the sphere of services related to the organization of efficient supply chains.

According to the task set by the Chinese government, Sanya must become an innovative center of seed production of global importance by the middle of the 21st century. Hainan plans to create a highly efficient and safe system to promote breeding projects involving production associations and research organizations.

Foreign countries will be actively involved in the development of an advanced agrarian cluster on the island, the local authorities said. The Yazhouwan Science and Technology City plans to increase international exchanges involving as many in-demand resources as possible. This is expected to enhance both national and global food security.