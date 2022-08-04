Brent crude oil price below $94 per barrel first since February 21

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for October 2022 delivery decreased below $94 per barrel on London's ICE on Thursday for the first time since February 21, 2022, according to trading data.

As of 6:22 pm Moscow time, the Brent price was down by 3.09% at $93.79 per barrel.

By 6:44 pm Moscow time, the price of Brent oil extended losses to 3.39%, trading at $93.5 per barrel. Meanwhile the price of WTI oil for September 2022 delivery was down by 3.18% at $87.78 per barrel.