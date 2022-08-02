Russian airlines are not flying in airspace near Taiwan — source

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian air carriers do not make flights in Taiwan’s airspace, a source in Russian aviation authorities told TASS.

China closed the Taiwan Strait zone for civil aircraft earlier today on the back of the visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives to China.

"Russian airlines do not perform flights in airspace near Taiwan," the source said.

Beijing has repeatedly warned Washington that the visit, if it takes place, would not be without consequences and China would take decisive and tough measures.