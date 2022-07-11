Sistema appoints Tagir Sitdekov as company’s new President

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Board of Directors of Sistema has appointed Tagir Sitdekov, managing partner of the company, as its new president, the company said in a press release on Monday.

"Tagir Sitdekov, who previously held the post of Managing Partner responsible for the Corporation’s projects in various sectors, including Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, was appointed President of Sistema by the Board of Directors," the press service said.

Vladimir Chirakhov, who had served as President of the Corporation since April 2020, will now focus on his own projects and will join the Boards of Directors of a number of Sistema’s portfolio companies, according to the press release.

"I would like to thank the Board of Directors of Sistema for the trust placed in me. Sistema has a diversified asset portfolio and one of the best management teams in the Russian market. The competencies, knowledge and experience accumulated over almost thirty years enable it to successfully tackle the most ambitious of challenges. I am confident that even in these trying times we will continue to move forward to maximize the shareholder value of the Corporation," said Tagir Sitdekov, President of Sistema, as quoted by the press service.

Sistema is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993.