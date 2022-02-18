Dagestani entrepreneurs enter Australian, UK, American markets

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Businessman from the Russian Region of Dagestan in the Caucasus made global headway via marketplaces, launching juice supplies to Australia and Astrakhan hats to the US, Director of the regional Export Support Center Ruslan Abaskuliev said on Friday at the press conference.

"In 2021, we supported 19 businessmen in export supplies and four of them offered their products through marketplaces. Our curtains made in Dagestan were shipped to London, the United Kingdom. Our juices were sent to Australia. The Astrakhan hats that we manufacture were shipped to the US. There is a demand for them, they went through marketplaces," Abaskuliev said.

Last year, the Center helped Dagestani juice producers to find new buyers in Kazakhstan and for greenhouse makers [we got] new partners in Uzbekistan, the spokesman said. Switzerland, a new export area is currently being explored.

"They are interested in our knives, alcohol products, particularly Kizlyar-made cognacs. At the same time, there is our priority market - Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. They are our main consumers and we can work with them and boost exports," Abaskuliev noted.

According to center’s data, Dagestan’s exports saw a 29-percent gain in annual terms in 2021 from $54.98 mln in 2020 to $69.91 mln last year.