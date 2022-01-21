Google facing new fine for refusal to remove data prohibited in Russia — Court

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Google can be slapped with a new fine due to the refusal to remove content prohibited in Russia, press service of the Tagansky Court in Moscow told TASS.

"The Tagansky District Court of Moscow informs that the justice of the peace of Court Section No. 422 of the Tagansky District of Moscow received administrative papers prepared on the basis of a protocol on administrative offenses drawn up by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media against Google LLC under Part 2, Art. 13.41 of the Russian Administrative Offense Code ("Failure of website owner to remove information if legislation of the Russian Federation provides for responsibility to remove such information"). The court session is scheduled to 10:00 am February 17," the Court said. Under this Article, a legal entity can be fined up to 4 mln rubles ($52,000).

Since early 2021, Google was repeatedly fined for failure to remove information prohibited in Russia. Sixteen protocols were prepared in respect of Google for such violations, the Russian telecom and mass media watchdog told TASS earlier.

In December 2021, the justice of the peace court in Moscow imposed the turnover-based fine of 7.2 bln rubles ($93.2 mln) on Google, which became the precedent in the Russian court practice.