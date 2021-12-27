Krasnoyarsk Region’s tourism cluster master plan to be completed in 2022

KRASNOYARSK, December 27. /TASS/. A master plan to develop the Arctic Tourism-Recreational Cluster in the Krasnoyarsk Region’s north will be completed in February, 2022, the Norilsk Development Agency’s Deputy Director General Anastasiya Korol told TASS.

The Krasnoyarsk Region’s Arctic Tourism-Recreational Cluster, which unites Norilsk, Dudinka, Khatanga, Dikson, the Taimyr District’s villages, the Putorana Plateau and the Arctic coastline, will offer various tourism directions: cultural, educational, events, industrial, ethnographic, ecological, cruises, adventures and extreme tourism.

"This year (2021), we have presented the cluster’s first stage of the master plan," she said. "The work on the second, final, stage will be completed in February of the coming year."

"We will present the master plan to the Krasnoyarsk Region’s government seeking their approval," she added.

According to the Agency’s representative, work on the strategic document began in 2019. The master plan will reflect changes to the infrastructures, which will be necessary to develop the cluster and to attract more tourists, respecting the acceptable anthropogenic influence.

The Norilsk Development Agency was founded by the city of Norilsk, the Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel), and the Vladimir Potanin Foundation in 2017 to implement projects to improve the urban environment, create conditions for sustainable socio-economic development and for the human capital growth. The Agency has coordinated the project to organize the Arctic Tourism-Recreational Cluster. The work on the cluster’s master plan features the Zapovedniki (nature reserves) ecology center, the Krasnoyarsk Region’s tourism and business development agencies, Zapovedniki Taimyra (Taimyr Nature Reserves), and administrations of Norilsk and the Taimyr District.