Russia notes lack of consensus in UN on financing mechanism for investigations in Syria

UN, December 25. /TASS/. The UN’s budget for 2022 in the amount of over $3 bln considers the priorities of the Russian side, though Moscow notes the lack of consensus on financing the mechanism of investigations in Syria, Russia’s deputy ambassador to the UN Dmitry Chumakov told reporters on Friday.

"Russia actively participated in the approval of the regular budget of the UN for 2022 that was approved at the level of over $3 bln," he said, adding that "the financing of the mandates of the global organization takes into account the priorities of the Russian delegation, including expenditures on settlement of conflicts, facilitation of the development and protection of environment, as well as the protection of human rights."

"No consensus has been reached on the issue of financing the mechanism of investigations in Syria, which has no legitimacy in accordance with the international law," Chumakov added.

The UN General Assembly approved on Friday the budget of the global organization for next year amounting to $3.12 bln. Russia submitted around $86.5 mln to the budget of the United Nations Organization in April.