MC-21 aircraft completes flight certification program — Industry and Trade Minister

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The flight certification program for the MC-21 has been completed, the aircraft will receive a type certificate in the near future, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel on Friday.

"We have completed the MCS-21 flight certification program and expect to receive a type certificate in the near future," he said.

Manturov recalled that commercial deliveries of the aircraft should begin next year.

Earlier, the minister said that it will depend on the completion of the test flight program if the MC-21 aircraft is certified before the end of 2021. It will also depend on how quickly the relevant decision is made by the Federal Air Transport Agency. The Industry and Trade Ministry promised to do its best to ensure the certification of the aircraft this year.

The MC-21 is a narrow-body airliner, which is being developed at the Irkut aviation plant (part of the United Aircraft Corporation controlled by Rostec).