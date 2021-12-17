Emirati Tawazun discussing participation in several Kamaz projects, says Kamaz CEO

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The UAE’s holding Tawazun is discussing the possibility of participation in Kamaz’ environment related projects, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian truck maker Sergey Kogogin told reporters.

"Tawazun has visited Kamaz, I have an impression that they did not expect to see a modern enterprise in Russia [...], the discussion how they could participate in a number of Kamaz’ environment related projects, is underway," he said.

Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters earlier that Tawazun might set up a joint venture with Kamaz or buy into the company’s capital.

Kamaz is Russia’s largest truck producer and one of the world’s top twenty biggest producers. The company produces trucks, trailers, buses, tractors, engines, power units, and different tools. Its main shareholders are the state-owned Rostec corporation (49.9%), Avtoinvest (23.54%), and Daimler Truck (15%, a subsidiary of Germany’s Daimler).