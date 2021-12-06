India’s Nayara Energy to start polypropylene production jointly with Rosneft

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. India’s Nayara Energy, in which Rosneft holds 49.13% of shares, is interested in the production of polypropylene in India, according to a joint statement released following the 21st Russia-India summit on Monday.

"The sides welcomed the interest of Nayara Energy in production of products like polypropylene in India," the statement said.

"Both sides, appreciating the strength of the Indian petrochemical market, agreed to expand collaboration through Russian participation by way of investment, technological and other ways of collaboration in Indian petrochemical sector," according to the statement.