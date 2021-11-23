Lukoil discovers oilfield on Mexican shelf — company

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Lukoil discovered a new oilfield on the Yoti West formation in Block 12 on the Mexican shelf, with oil originally in place estimated at 250 mln barrels, the Russian oil producer said on Tuesday.

Yoti West-1 EXP well was drilled 60 km away from the coast from the semi-submersible platform. An assessment plan for the Yoti West field is planned to be prepared according to drilling results, Lukoil said.

The company started operations in Mexico in July 2015. The company entered the Block 12 in September 2017 after winning the tender and signing the production sharing contract with Mexico’s CNH. The project is implemented jointly with Italy’s Eni.