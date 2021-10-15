Norway, Russia agreed fishing quotas for Barents Sea in 2022

HELSINKI, October 15. /TASS/. Norwegian and Russian authorities have reached an agreement on fishing quotas in the Barents Sea in 2022, the Norway’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries said on Friday on the official website.

"Norway and Russia agreed on a fishing contract for 2022 during talks in the digital format. This is the most important and the large-scale bilateral agreement in the fisheries sphere, in which Norway participates," the Ministry said.

Catch indicators are set annually in accordance with recommendations of Russian and Norwegian scientists that monitor the condition of aquatic bioresources in the sea.

The cod population "is at a historically high level now and the total quota for 2022 will be set at the level of 708,000 tonnes," the Ministry said. The quota will be shared by Norway, Russia and third countries, with the share of Norway standing at 321,600 tonnes. The haddock quota is set at the level of 178,500 tonnes. Furthermore, the quota for capelin (70,000 tonnes) was opened for the first time since 2018.

Quotas were also set for halibut (25,000 tonnes) and sea bream (1,000 tonnes). The parties also agreed on the joint research program for the next year.