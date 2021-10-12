{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
IMF Executive Board reaffirms confidence in Managing Director Georgieva

The investigation kicked off after WilmerHale published its audit regarding the World Bank’s 2018 Doing Business report in September

WASHINGTON, October 12. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board reaffirmed its confidence in Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva after the investigation, the Fund said in its statement Tuesday.

The investigation kicked off after WilmerHale published its audit regarding the World Bank’s 2018 Doing Business report in September. The WilmerHale report contains criticism of Georgieva, who served as the World Bank Acting President in 2018.

"Having looked at all the evidence presented, the Executive Board reaffirms its full confidence in the Managing Director’s leadership and ability to continue to effectively carry out her duties," the IMF said in its statement.

"The Executive Board considered that the information presented in the course of its review did not conclusively demonstrate that the Managing Director played an improper role regarding the Doing Business 2018 Report when she was CEO of the World Bank," it added.

