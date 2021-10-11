Aluminum price surpasses $3,000 per tonne at LME first since July 2008

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The price of aluminum has breached the $3,000 per tonne mark at London Metals Exchange (LME) for the first time since July 2008, according to trading data.

As of 10:19 am Moscow time, the aluminum price was at the peak level of $3,014.5 per tonne.

As of 10:30 am, the price of aluminum was $3,010 per tonne, up by 1.5% compared with the previous closing.

Amid the growing prices of aluminum futures contracts shares of En+ Group (owns controlling stake in Rusal) gained 5.2%, reaching 873 rubles per share at some point. Meanwhile shares of Rusal itself were up by 1% at 75.05 rubles per share.