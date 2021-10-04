Russian electronic trading platforms operate normally - experts

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian electronic trading platforms operate normally, despite the failures of a number of Internet platforms, press service of the federal platform RTS-tender told TASS.

"The global outage did not affect the platform’s activities in any way, everything is working stably and in a regular mode, the publication of procurement procedures continues. We are independent of failures of foreign systems, but we hope that the activities of social networks will recover," the press service said.

On Monday, users around the world reported a massive disruption in the activities of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Facebook, which owns these social networks and the messenger, confirmed information about the problems and assured that they are working to fix them.