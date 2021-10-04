Gazprom shares up over 369.5 rubles ($5.07), first time since 2008 — trading data

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The cost of Gazprom shares during trading on the Moscow Exchange reached 369.66 rubles ($5.07) per paper, updating the historical minimum, according to the trading floor data at 12:50 Moscow time on Monday.

By 13:14 Moscow time, Gazprom shares slowed down and traded at 368.86 rubles ($5.05), an increase of 1.54%.

The historical maximum remained in place since May 2008, when the company securities were trading at 369.5 rubles per paper.

In the course of trading on October 4, the price of gas in Europe renewed historical minimum exceeding $1,200 per 1,000 cubic meters.