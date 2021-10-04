Russian copyright association asks IT watchdog to take measures against Facebook - report

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The Association for Protection of Copyrights on the Internet (AZAPI) or Russia contacted the Federal Service for Supervision in IT and Mass Communication (Roskomnadzor) asking to take measures against Facebook over pirated books being posted on Instagram and the company’s unwillingness to remove them, Vedomosti reported Monday.

According to the letter to Roskomnadzor, confirmed by AZAPI head Maksim Ryabyko, the association asks the watchdog to bring Facebook to responsibility over its unwillingness to fight the spread of counterfeit book copied on Instagram. According to Ryabyko, in the second quarter of 2021, Instagram entered the top 3 of Internet platforms with most links to pirated books.

"Instagram patronizes pirates, fighting them is not systemic and efficient; instead, in only includes formal processing of links which does not make it possible to qualitatively change the situation regarding the pirated content," AZAPI noted.