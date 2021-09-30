Putin, Erdogan discuss Akkuyu NPP and constructing new units — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. At the talks in Sochi, Presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed creation of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) and the possibility of building new units, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"They discussed major projects on the joint agenda. First, the schedules for continuing construction and completing the first power unit of Akkuyu. They talked about the possible construction of new units and what needs to be done in general in terms of our cooperation for the emerging sector of the peaceful atom, nuclear energy in Turkey," Peskov said.

"A new, advanced, high-tech economic sector is being created in Turkey, clean in terms of all green transitions. Russia, of course, helps Turkey with this and intends to further expand cooperation," the Kremlin spokesman explained.