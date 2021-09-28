Federal agency reveals how much woodland Russia intends to reforest by 2025

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The Federal State Budgetary Institution and Forest Management Agency (Roslesinforg) revealed to TASS on Tuesday just how many square kilometers of new woodland Russia intends to restore within four years.

"According to Roslesinforg's data, Russia will have reforested over 50,000 sq. km by 2025 as part of the Ecology national project. The total forest area restored in four years can be compared to the territory of the Republic of Dagestan," the statement noted.

According to Pavel Chashchin, who heads the federal forest management agency, the woodland area restored in Russia in the framework of the federal project will grow by an average annual rate of 7%. "Thus, by the end of the year, over 12,000 sq. km in total of new forest areas will have emerged, with 12,000 sq. km of woodland planned to be restored in 2022; 13,000 sq. km in 2023, and 14,000 sq. km in 2024," he specified.

The Forest Conservation federal project is aimed at ensuring a 100% reduction and reproduction balance of forests by 2024.

According to the federal agency’s data, specialists have reforested 590,000 hectares since the start of this year, with 1.2 million hectares to be restored by the end of 2021. The federal project’s two major directions focus on the minimization of forest losses devastated from wildfires and the planting of new trees.